Search Continues For Missing Kayaker Scotts Flat

The search continues for a man who’s been missing at Scotts Flat Lake since Memorial Day. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says the first worried report came in early Tuesday morning…

Trygg says the name of the man is being withheld at this time. He also doesn’t know if the man lived in the county…

Trygg also notes that sometimes you can’t see any deeper than ten feet into Scotts Flat Lake and it can be as deep as 40 to 50 feet in some areas. He says they’ve been getting help from Butte and Yuba County boat patrols, as well as assistance from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The entire shoreline has already been searched. There’s also been air searches from a CHP helicopter out of Auburn.