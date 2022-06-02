< Back to All News

Search Continues For Missing Kayaker Scotts Flat

Posted: Jun. 2, 2022 3:42 PM PDT

The search continues for a man who’s been missing at Scotts Flat Lake since Memorial Day. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says the first worried report came in early Tuesday morning…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the name of the man is being withheld at this time. He also doesn’t know if the man lived in the county…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg also notes that sometimes you can’t see any deeper than ten feet into Scotts Flat Lake and it can be as deep as 40 to 50 feet in some areas. He says they’ve been getting help from Butte and Yuba County boat patrols, as well as assistance from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The entire shoreline has already been searched. There’s also been air searches from a CHP helicopter out of Auburn.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha