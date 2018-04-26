Search Continues For Missing Vietnam Veteran

A 70-year-old Vietnam veteran from Lake of the Pines is still missing. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says Stan Norman’s last known location was a home near the Stagecoach Motel in Grass Valley in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 15th. He was supposed to meet up with friends for breakfast, but he never arrived. Since his disappearance was reported, there has been an air search conducted by the Highway Patrol in general areas in which Norman’s cell phone may have been able to access to the last known cell tower. And Bringolf says his department has patrolled and searched along Highway 174, from Grass Valley to Colfax. Otherwise, no active search is being done by the Sheriff’s Department…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says Norman’s friends and family have also been organizing search efforts. Another concern is that Norman has medical issues…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says there also has been no banking activity by Norman. He was last known to be driving a silver 2006 Hummer “H2”, with disabled plates and military stickers in the rear window. Foul play is not suspected.