Girl Saved, Father Likely Drowned in South Yuba

A search that began on the South Yuba River Saturday evening will continue today for a Sacramento area man who was swept away by the river currents, and presumed dead. Nevada County Sheriff’s officials say the man’s 12 year-old daughter apparently slipped off a rock at the Highway 49 crossing and fell in the water. Search and Rescue was able to save the girl, but 34 year-old Alexander Alvarez of Citrus Heights was swept downstream. The search was suspended last night because of darkness. There have been two other deaths on the South Yuba River this year, with the river running colder and faster than normal because of the wet winter.

–gf