< Back to All News

Search For Drowning Victim Scaled Back

Posted: Jul. 15, 2019 6:05 PM PDT

The search for another likely drowning victim in the South Yuba River has been scaled back. Nevada County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ray Kress says high flows are the main obstacle…

click to listen to Sgt Kress

Kress says 34-year-old Alexander Alvarez of Citrus Heights and his 12-year-old daughter were in a pool area between the old and new Highway 49 bridges, Saturday evening…

click to listen to Sgt Kress

Kress says a citizen and a park ranger were able to get the girl to shore. But they couldn’t reach Alvarez, who continued down river into even heavier and deeper rapids. Kress says searches will continue when there’s new information and CHP helicopters will continue flybys of the area each day.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha