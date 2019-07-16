Search For Drowning Victim Scaled Back

The search for another likely drowning victim in the South Yuba River has been scaled back. Nevada County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ray Kress says high flows are the main obstacle…

Kress says 34-year-old Alexander Alvarez of Citrus Heights and his 12-year-old daughter were in a pool area between the old and new Highway 49 bridges, Saturday evening…

Kress says a citizen and a park ranger were able to get the girl to shore. But they couldn’t reach Alvarez, who continued down river into even heavier and deeper rapids. Kress says searches will continue when there’s new information and CHP helicopters will continue flybys of the area each day.