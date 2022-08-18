Search For Kiely Rodni Scaled Back

The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has been scaled back. The 16-year-old Rodni is a resident of Placer County. But she went missing in Nevada County, near Prosser Reservoir, on August sixth. Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown is part of the Search and Rescue Team. He says about 15-thousand man hours has been expended…

Brown says searches by volunteers has been okay, as long as it’s done safely. He says someone recently died after crashing his UTV, with some areas rather treacherous to get around. He also says most of the over one-thousand tips have been of little help. He also says few of the people at the party where Rodni was last seen have come forward with information…

But Brown says there are still a number of clues and interviews to process. There’s still no clear indication that a crime was committed. But he also says it’s probably unlikely that Rodni was a runaway.