Search For Maroletti’s Replacement Beginning

The recent resignation of Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director, Janeth Maroletti, marks a major change for the non-profit, according to the Board President. In making the announcement, Maroletti said she couldn’t work with a new board of directors that she described as “dysfunctional”. But Board President Leslie Lovejoy, who’s only been on the Board for 13 months, says Maroletti led the organization on a path of progress…

But Lovejoy also indicated there were what she described as “growing pains” between Maroletti and the new Board and there were some disagreements on what the process should be in achieving the organization’s goals. And she says the pandemic did place those goals on hold, including the senior center project. But she says that’s moving forward again…

But Lovejoy says she doesn’t expect the center, on Colfax Avenue, to open before the end of next year. Meanwhile, Nancy Grimes is the interim replacement for Maroletti, ahead of a months-long recruitment effort for a permanent executive director.