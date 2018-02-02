Search for N-U Football Coach Officially Begins

It’s been about six weeks since Nevada Union’s football coach resigned, but the search for Dennis Houlihan’s replacement is just getting started. The job was to be officially posted this week, with Principal Kelly Rhoden looking for someone who is more than just about X’s and O’s….

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 1

Rhoden says the difficulty in recruiting a football coach is finding a full time teaching position that goes with the job. Rhoden says she’s trying hard to make that happen, but it’s difficult when enrollment is dropping, which she says is for a variety of reasons…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 2

Houlihan did not have a teaching position at N-U, but does teach at Silver Springs High School. He resigned in mid-December after five seasons. He remains a teacher and the Miners softball coach.

–gf