Search For New Tenant For Courthouse Begins

The collaboration between Nevada County and Nevada City is now beginning to find a new tenant for the courthouse building, with the courthouse moving to a new site. The Board of Supervisors has approved a 295-thousand dollar contract for a consultant to do what’s called a “best use” study. David Crotty, with the Nelson Worldwide architecture firm, provided a presentation to the Board at their Tuesday meeting. He said a long list of potential occupants will be developed, with input from a number of community meetings and a county-city steering committee. And, eventually the list will be narrowed down to three best use options, with cost estimates then devised…

Nevada City Mayor Daniella Fernandez also told the Board that honoring the fact that the courthouse was developed on Nisenan territory was important, along with preserving the historic facade of the building…

Several ideas already raised for the building include affordable housing, a hotel, and educational and cultural uses. Also a potential demolition of parts of the structure to create municipal parking or possibly a public park. The property and town are in Supervisor Heidi Hall’s district. She agrees that partnering is timely, with the county having a 49-percent stake in the existing courthouse and the state owning the rest…

Crotty said the study should be completed in about a year. Under the current timeline, there’s a 2028 move-in date for the new courthouse.