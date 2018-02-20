Search For Police Chief Begins

After beginning the holiday weekend with the resignation of her police chief, Nevada City City Manager Catrina Olson now begins the task of finding a replacement. Tim Foley resigned Friday afternoon after four years as the city’s top cop…

Listen to Catrina Olson 1

Foley’s resignation technically takes effect in 60 days, but he has said he will step aside as soon as an interim chief is found. Olson says that issue wil be discussed with the City Council in closed session before their regular meeting next week…

Listen to Catrina Olson 2

Foley retired from the San Francisco Police Department after over 30 years, before taking the Nevada City job in 2014.

–gf