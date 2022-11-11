Search Intensified For Missing NevCo Teen

The search for a missing Nevada County teen has been intensified. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says 16-year-old Trinity Backus was last known to have been hanging out with friends, late Wednesday night, at a home on Kentucky Ranch Road, which is in the Bitney Springs and Pleasant Valley area…

But Trygg says no foul play is suspected…

Trinity has been described as being five-feet-nine, 130 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She had been wearing gray and black pajamas and was barefoot. Trygg had no information on what prompted her to go outside alone, in cold weather, late at night, by herself in a heavily wooded area that has steep terrain. Dogs and planes have been deployed at times during the search.