< Back to All News

Search Intensified For Missing NevCo Teen

Posted: Nov. 11, 2022 11:20 AM PST

The search for a missing Nevada County teen has been intensified. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says 16-year-old Trinity Backus was last known to have been hanging out with friends, late Wednesday night, at a home on Kentucky Ranch Road, which is in the Bitney Springs and Pleasant Valley area…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

But Trygg says no foul play is suspected…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trinity has been described as being five-feet-nine, 130 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She had been wearing gray and black pajamas and was barefoot. Trygg had no information on what prompted her to go outside alone, in cold weather, late at night, by herself in a heavily wooded area that has steep terrain. Dogs and planes have been deployed at times during the search.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha