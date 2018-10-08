< Back to All News

Search Officially Underway for Fairgrounds C-E-O

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is looking for a new C-E-O. Fair officials announced in a news release over the weekend that recruitment has begun. The Chief Executive Officer is responsible for managing the Nevada County Fair, the Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Faire, the Country Christmas Faire, year-round events, concerts, the R-V Park, and other community gatherings at the Fairgrounds. The deadline to apply is next Monday October 15. Former C-E-O Rea Callender was placed on extended leave in July, and officially fired in September, but neither Callender nor anyone on the fair’s Board of Directors will say why.

