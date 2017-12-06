< Back to All News

Seasonal Firefighters Re-Hired and Sent to Ventura

Posted: Dec. 6, 2017 12:12 PM PST

Because of the fires in southern California, the local Cal Fire unit is bringing back two dozen seasonal firefighters that had just recently been laid off for the season. CalFire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Captain John Hotchkiss says the layoffs are typical when the peak fire season ends…

And Hotchkiss says those firefighters will be sent to Ventura County…

Hotchkiss says like any other strike team deployment, those firefighters expect to be deployed for up to 21 days. They’ll likely be laid off again after that time, depending on what the fire situation looks like after their deployment.

