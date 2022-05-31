< Back to All News

Seasonal Health Advisory Out For Lake Wildwood

Posted: May. 31, 2022 12:19 AM PDT

Five years since an e-coli outbreak sickened 18 people, a public health advisory continues to be issued each season for Lake Wildwood users. But it doesn’t mean a new outbreak, although there have been intermittent detections. Public Health Director says although geese fecal matter is the suspected cause, the exact source and location was never pinpointed. Swimming and splashing is still not advised in any location experiencing high levels or in areas with geese droppings. That’s to reduce the possibility of ingesting any of the water. But Public Health Director Jill Blake says lake officials are now posting recent measurements…

click to listen to Jill Blake

But Blake says the advisory should be taken most to heart for the more vulnerable populations…

click to listen to Jill Blake

And Blake says while no one may intentionally ingest lake water, consuming even small amounts can cause infection.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha