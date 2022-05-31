Seasonal Health Advisory Out For Lake Wildwood

Five years since an e-coli outbreak sickened 18 people, a public health advisory continues to be issued each season for Lake Wildwood users. But it doesn’t mean a new outbreak, although there have been intermittent detections. Public Health Director says although geese fecal matter is the suspected cause, the exact source and location was never pinpointed. Swimming and splashing is still not advised in any location experiencing high levels or in areas with geese droppings. That’s to reduce the possibility of ingesting any of the water. But Public Health Director Jill Blake says lake officials are now posting recent measurements…

But Blake says the advisory should be taken most to heart for the more vulnerable populations…

And Blake says while no one may intentionally ingest lake water, consuming even small amounts can cause infection.