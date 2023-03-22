Seasonal Increase In Nevada County Jobless Rate

Due to some technical issues, the January employment numbers for California’s counties were just released on Wednesday. And Luis Alejo, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says there was a typical increase in Nevada County’s jobless rate from December, or from three-point-one-percent to four-percent…

But Alejo says, like other counties, Nevada County continues to show progress in the market from pandemic business closures and layoffs…

And the Leisure and Hospitality sector, which includes hotels and restaurants, showed an improvement of 50 jobs, from December to January. The January rate is also three-fourths-of-a-point better than a year ago. And Nevada County still has the 14th-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. Meanwhile, the February numbers are scheduled to be released on Friday.