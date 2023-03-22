< Back to All News

Seasonal Increase In Nevada County Jobless Rate

Posted: Mar. 22, 2023 12:11 PM PDT

Due to some technical issues, the January employment numbers for California’s counties were just released on Wednesday. And Luis Alejo, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says there was a typical increase in Nevada County’s jobless rate from December, or from three-point-one-percent to four-percent…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

But Alejo says, like other counties, Nevada County continues to show progress in the market from pandemic business closures and layoffs…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

And the Leisure and Hospitality sector, which includes hotels and restaurants, showed an improvement of 50 jobs, from December to January. The January rate is also three-fourths-of-a-point better than a year ago. And Nevada County still has the 14th-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. Meanwhile, the February numbers are scheduled to be released on Friday.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha