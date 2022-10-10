< Back to All News

Second Annual Beer Fest in Grass Valley a Success

Posted: Oct. 10, 2022 2:53 PM PDT

It was spectacular day Saturday afternoon as the clock chimed 1:00 PM and hundreds of locals and visitors began tasting a variety of adult beverages and other delightful refreshments on the Mill Street closure in downtown Grass Valley. Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle having a great time as the beer and other beverages began to flow. Arbuckle also excited about the food choices.

 

Also, a number of nonalcoholic refreshments for the designated drivers.
Arbuckle also excited about the number of people pre-purchasing tickets.

 

The guests getting some special swag as part of the registration fee.

People were smiling and chatting all along the Mill Street enjoying music, food, and of course beer.

 

