< Back to All News

Second Annual Veterans Needs Survey Launched

Posted: Mar. 4, 2022 2:04 PM PST

The Nevada County’s Veterans Services Office has launched its second annual online survey. And Friday is the deadline to fill it out. Veterans Services Officer, David West, says last year’s survey has already resulted in significant changes and improvements, with better diversity…

click to listen to David West

West says walk-in service is also now available every weekday, instead of just on Thursdays…

click to listen to David West

West says homelessness was also a major concern expressed in last year’s survey. And that sparked the goal of reducing it to functional zero. It’s down to 16 at this point. The input will also be shared with local service organizations, such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Vietnam Veterans of America, among others. Last year, West says nearly three-thousand responded but he says there are many more to connect with. You can also arrange to fill out a paper survey, if you don’t want to do it online or can’t do it that way.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha