Second Annual Veterans Needs Survey Launched

The Nevada County’s Veterans Services Office has launched its second annual online survey. And Friday is the deadline to fill it out. Veterans Services Officer, David West, says last year’s survey has already resulted in significant changes and improvements, with better diversity…

click to listen to David West

West says walk-in service is also now available every weekday, instead of just on Thursdays…

click to listen to David West

West says homelessness was also a major concern expressed in last year’s survey. And that sparked the goal of reducing it to functional zero. It’s down to 16 at this point. The input will also be shared with local service organizations, such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Vietnam Veterans of America, among others. Last year, West says nearly three-thousand responded but he says there are many more to connect with. You can also arrange to fill out a paper survey, if you don’t want to do it online or can’t do it that way.