Second Arborist Backs PGE On Blue Atlas Tree

Posted: Oct. 16, 2020 4:43 PM PDT

The days are now officially numbered for Nevada City’s giant Blue Atlas cedar tree. City Councilman Doug Fleming says a city-commissioned arborist’s report confirms a previous report commissioned by PG and E that it has what’s called “very significant heart rot”…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

The Blue Atlas is the only one left on city property that hasn’t been cut down by the utility company among 263 that it considers vulnerable to falling on its power lines, creating a fire hazard and more vulnerability to lawsuits…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

Fleming says the city also faces liability issues, including a possible loss of insurance coverage, if it doesn’t help facilitate the project. Meanwhile, Matt Osypowski, with Save Nevada County Trees, and one of the members who’s been sitting in various trees, says, in a Facebook posting, that he’s accepted the findings. But he also says resistance continues in Pioneer Cemetary on two private properties on Orchard Street. It’s not known how many trees are left for PG and E to remove. As of Monday, it was around 120 trees that were still targeted.

