Second Arrest in Murder Of Local Veteran

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 12:50 PM PDT

Two men are now charged in the killing of Vietnam War veteran Stan Norman. According to a complaint filed by Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell, 41-year-old Michael McCauley, whose residence was not available, is also charged with murder, including with torture. The first suspect, Sean Bryant, was arrested over Memorial Day weekend and faces the same charges. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says no more arrests are anticipated at this time. Norman had been missing since around mid-April.

