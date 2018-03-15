< Back to All News

Second Arrest In Penn Valley Beating Case

Posted: Mar. 15, 2018 5:38 PM PDT

A second arrest in the severe beating of a man in Penn Valley. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 23-year-old John Shear, of Penn Valley, is facing several felony charges, including assault with great bodily injury, robbery, and kidnapping. The incident occurred in July of last year…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says Shear and 25-year-old Keith Buckans, also from Penn Valley, stripped the victim down to his underwear and caused major injuries to the victim, with potentially permanent damage to the victim’s eyes. What prompted the attack has not been revealed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha