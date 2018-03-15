Second Arrest In Penn Valley Beating Case

A second arrest in the severe beating of a man in Penn Valley. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 23-year-old John Shear, of Penn Valley, is facing several felony charges, including assault with great bodily injury, robbery, and kidnapping. The incident occurred in July of last year…

Newell says Shear and 25-year-old Keith Buckans, also from Penn Valley, stripped the victim down to his underwear and caused major injuries to the victim, with potentially permanent damage to the victim’s eyes. What prompted the attack has not been revealed.