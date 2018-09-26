Second Arson Arrest In Fires Set In Placer County

A second arson arrest has been made regarding a series of small vegetation fires in the Lincoln area that occurred in the summer of last year. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge, with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says 30-year-old Kyle Bridgman, who’s also from Lincoln, has been charged with five counts…

And while investigating Bridgman, Eldridge says 30-year-old Gregory Courtney of Yuba City was arrested in August. Eldridge says there actually aren’t many vegetation and wildfires that end up being deliberately set…

The five fires were set between June and August of last year. Courtney is accused of arson in the August fires.