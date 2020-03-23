< Back to All News

Two More Coronavirus Cases In Nevada County

Posted: Mar. 23, 2020 12:03 PM PDT

Nevada County now has two more confirmed coronavirus cases. The third case is the first to come from the western part of the county, which includes Grass Valley and Nevada City, although the specific location is not revealed. And that adult recently travelled outside the country and it appears the disease was acquired during international travel and was not out in the community while symptomatic. The second case was, like the first case, an adult from the eastern part of the county. That includes Truckee, although, again, the specific area was withheld. But County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the person with the second confirmed case was hospitalized outside the area, it’s also the only infection from within the county…

Wolfe says she doesn’t know if this person has been released from the hospital…

Wolfe says this patient’s close household contacts are under quarantine and have no symptoms at this time. She says no other specifics about the patient are being shared, for confidentiality reasons. The first patient patient had more mild symptoms and also got it during international travel. There’s no word on the severity of the western county case at this time.

