Second Drowning Confirmed Near Bridgeport

Posted: Jun. 8, 2023 10:35 AM PDT

A second drowning has been confirmed in the South Yuba River this season. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says the body of a 20-year-old Stockton man has been recovered near Bridgeport, about one-mile downstream from where he was reportedly last seen on Sunday afternoon…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says that prompted a major air and ground search that day…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

But the body was found Wednesday afternoon. His name has not been released yet. Williams says the man and other family members and friends have been frequent visitors to the Bridgeport area. The previous drowning occurred in April, when flows were even higher and colder. The victim was a 17-year-old youth, also from out of the area, from the state of Washington.

