Second Fatal Crash On NevCo Hwy In A Week

A third major accident in Nevada County in less than a week was reported late Thursday night. And it’s also the second fatal crash. It happened on Highway 49 near Reader Ranch Road. CHP Officer Jason Bice says the victim, 36-year-old Timothy McCallister of Olympic Valley, which is in the Tahoe area, was on a motorcycle…

Bice says McCallister and the motorcycle then slid into the opposite lane, where 65-year-old Robert Roush of North San Juan was driving a car…

Roush was not injured. Bice says it’s unknown what other factors could have contributed to the crash. A toxicology will need to be done to determine if drugs or alcohol was involved.