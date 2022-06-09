Second Head-On Crash In Five Days On Highway 20

It’s the second head-on collision on Highway 20, east of Nevada City, in five days. And it caused major injuries to female drivers from Nevada County late Wednesday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 70-year-old Wanda Ross of Nevada City was driving a Chevy Trailblazer west of Old Blue Road…

That vehicle was driven by 65-year-old Annamarie Mansfield of Grass Valley. Bice says what caused the crash is unknown…

Bice says neither driver was speeding, that they were going around 50 miles an hour. And neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors either. Both women had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.