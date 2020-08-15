< Back to All News

Second Nevada County COVID Death Reported

Posted: Aug. 14, 2020 5:19 PM PDT

It’s only the second coronavirus death to occur in Nevada County since the start of the pandemic, in March, and the first in the western part. Interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Rick Johnson, says the victim was an elderly resident, but could not provide many other details, including what town…

The western county does include the Grass Valley-Nevada City area. Johnson did also say that the victim died in the hospital and the death was not associated with a skilled nursing or assisted living facility. The eastern county death occurred back in April. Meanwhile, as of Friday, Johnson says there were 362 confirmed cases in Nevada County, with 197 in the western county and 165 in the eastern county. And the state is now saying the system for reporting cases has finally stabilized, reflecting all backlogged numbers. Johnson says an up-to-date count is critical…

Hospitalizations are also trending up a bit, at six, out of 53 cases still considered active.

