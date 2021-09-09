< Back to All News

Second Nevada County Supervisor Seat Candidacy

Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 12:11 AM PDT

The election is still nine months away. But a second candidate has already emerged for a soon-to-be-vacated seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Dan Miller recently made it official that he would fulfill his pledge to not seek a third term for the District three seat that includes Grass Valley. Patti Ingram Spencer served two terms on the City Council, before leaving in 2006. She also had five years on the City Planning Commission. She’s currently on the county’s Planning Commission and appointed by Miller. She’ll be resigning from that seat, as a result of her candidacy. Among her issues of concern is how to reduce the number of egregious cannabis grows. Spencer says she’s not sure drones are the answer but would like to see something more aggressive beyond a complaint-driven system…

Spencer is also looking forward to seeing what she can do to reduce the number of homeless people…

Reducing the wildfire risk, enhancing broadband connectivity, and economic development are also important issues for Spencer. Former longtime City Council member Lisa Swarthout announced she was running for the seat, earlier this summer.

