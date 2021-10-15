< Back to All News

Second Round Of Artists Relief Fund Underway

Posted: Oct. 15, 2021 12:27 AM PDT

The loosening of pandemic restrictions in the last four months has helped creative people in Nevada County find more work. But the County Arts Council has begun round two of the Artist Relief Fund, with many still recovering from economic losses that began a year and a half ago. Early this year, the Council awarded 500-dollar mini-grants to 26 recipients. And now, Executive Director Eliza Tudor says a new funding stream has become available…

And Tudor says they plan to work with that community partner, Agle Family Trust, again, in 2022 and launch a similar initiative. The Council has made the online application very simple to fill out and she also encourages people who didn’t benefit from the first round to try again…

The application deadline is November 15th. Tudor says recipients should be announced by early December. The Council is also launching a year-long survey, starting in January, to provide a greater measure of the economic impact from the pandemic, which will allow them to properly plan for more recovery.

