Second Suspect Arrested GV Graffiti Tagging

Posted: Aug. 13, 2021 4:13 PM PDT

Another arrest in a graffiti tagging incident that was reported in downtown Grass Valley in late June. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says 30-year-old Nicholas Cleven, from Sacramento County, has been booked on five felony vandalism counts…

click to listen to Sgt Lovelady

The first suspect, 29-year-old Andrew Lindquist, who is from the local area, was apprehended within a couple of days. Charges against him also included carrying a firearm while committing a felony. Lovelady says four businesses were tagged with spray paint markings, including the word, or phrase, “D-MAC”. That was on the Mill Street Promenade, as well as on South Auburn, West Main, and Neal Streets…

Lindquist and Cleven were also seen on video surveillance footage, including climbing onto the roof of several buildings and defacing roofs. And they’re also suspected in similar incidents in the region, including outside Nevada County.

