Second T-Mobile Robbery Suspects Face Trial

A trial has been ordered for the four suspects in the second T-Mobile robbery in Grass Valley in two months. That’s the ruling from a Nevada County judge, following a preliminary hearing to determine if the evidence was adequate. And the hearing happened within ten court days of the arrests, which, District Attorney Cliff Newell says, is unusual for complicated cases like this…

Like the first robbery, where five arrests were made, these four suspects are also from the Sacramento area. But Newell says people who come to a more rural area to commit a crime shouldn’t expect things to go better legally…

The suspects were stopped on Highway 49 near Alta Sierra Drive, where they fled into a wooded area. 23-year-old Travonn Dill, 20-year-old Brian Mack, 19-year-old Isaiah Shepherd, and 18-year-old Zachary Hidevgi were taken into custody a short time later.