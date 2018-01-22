Secretary of State, Challenger to Visit County

California’s Secretary of State will be in Nevada County tomorrow (Tuesday) and so will a candidate to replace him. Alex Padilla will be in front of the Board of Supervisors, amking a presentation ahead of the vote-by-mail only June election. Nevada County is one of just a dozen counties participating in the pilot program. Republican challenger Mark Meuser will be at a party candidate forum late in the afternoon. Meuser is an election attorney, and says he wants to clean up the voter roles…

Listen to Mark Meuser

He also says he’s suspicious of the vote-by-mail only election because of possible voter fraud, and will be watching Nevada County and others carefully. Nevada County Republican Party Chair Bob Hren says the candidate forum with Meuser will be the first of several…

Listen to Bob Hren

The I-squared meetings charged admission, but the candidate forums are free. The ‘Meet the Candidate’ event is at 5:30 at Republican Headquarters, 2038 Nevada City Highway, in Grass Valley.

–gf