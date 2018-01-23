Secretary of State Padilla Visits Nevada County

Nevada County’s elections will be vote-by-mail only this year, and the Secretary of State has pledged some help when it comes to getting the word out. Alex Padilla made a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors on the Voters Choice Act, and how Nevada County’s elections will work this year. Nevada County is one of five counties that will be vote by mail only. Padilla also told the board that the state will be helping out–providing 15-thousand dollars in voter education…

And, he says, although it may not be available this year, the state is also trying to get new voting equipment…

All Nevada County registered voters will get a ballot in the mail. They can either mail it back, drop it off at a drop-box that will be available 24 hours a day, or vote at one of seven vote centers around the county. Voting my mail is not new to Nevada County residents. Padilla says 82 percent of ballots cast in the November 2016 election, were done by mail.

