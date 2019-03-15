Security Concerns At Grass Valley Parks Are Easing

Grass Valley parks are seeing more healthy activity, according to police. Police Captain Steve Johnson says Measure E, passed by local voters in June of last year, is partly responsible. The measure, which increased the sales tax, dedicates funding to park improvements and the hiring of more police and fire personnel. Johnson says three police officer positions have been added, with one who will be dedicating a lot more attention to park patrols…

Johnson says complaints had been rising, especially at Memorial Park, in recent years, with its proximity to wooded homeless camps, along with drinking and drug abuse and vandalism. But recent park upgrades funded by Measure E have helped to provide a more secure environment…

Security cameras have also been installed at some of the parks, including Memorial Park.