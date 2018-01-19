Sediment Removal Improves Reservoir Storage

A large-scale effort by the Nevada Irrigation District to remove sediment from a reservoir near the Nevada County Air Park is showing major progress in improving water storage. The District’s engineering manager, Gary King, says they’ve reclaimed about 7 acre feet, which is 2.4 million gallons….

The Nevada County Air Attack Base uses reservoir water to mix air retardant dropped by tankers. This year, NID says it contributed 1 million gallons of water, free of charge. King says the sediment buildup is not unusual for a reservoir that’s been around since the early 1960’s…

Loma Rica Reservoir’s original capacity was 96 acre feet, or 31 million gallons. King says they’ve reclaimed about half of that storage and it will take another couple of years for full restoration.