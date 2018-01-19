< Back to All News

Sediment Removal Improves Reservoir Storage

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 12:00 AM PST

A large-scale effort by the Nevada Irrigation District to remove sediment from a reservoir near the Nevada County Air Park is showing major progress in improving water storage. The District’s engineering manager, Gary King, says they’ve reclaimed about 7 acre feet, which is 2.4 million gallons….

click to listen to Gary King

The Nevada County Air Attack Base uses reservoir water to mix air retardant dropped by tankers. This year, NID says it contributed 1 million gallons of water, free of charge. King says the sediment buildup is not unusual for a reservoir that’s been around since the early 1960’s…

click to listen to Gary King

Loma Rica Reservoir’s original capacity was 96 acre feet, or 31 million gallons. King says they’ve reclaimed about half of that storage and it will take another couple of years for full restoration.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha