Selfie Stations Being Set Up In Grass Valley

Posted: Mar. 9, 2021 12:43 AM PST

Just in time for the second Saturday Art Walk, visitors to Downtown Grass Valley will also find some imaginative selfie stations. Joy Porter, with the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, and also a photographer, is one of the participants in creating 12 interesting sites…

click to listen to Joy Porter

Speaking on KNCO’s “On The Town”, Allison Kenyon is a local artist and body painter creating a site in front of the Holbrooke Hotel…

click to listen to Allison Kenyon

Porter says the selfie stations are actually a nationwide trend, as a way to attract more tourists and customers to downtown areas. Artists and participants will also be at the sites during the Art Walk, from 11am to noon. The Art Walk is from 10am to 4pm. The selfie stations will be up for another month or two.

