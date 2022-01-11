Senator Dahle Reacts To State Budget Plan

Nevada County’s State Senator says there’s still too much wasteful spending in Governor Newsom’s State Budget proposal that was unveiled on Monday. The plan includes another 750-million dollars in one-time money to help communities impacted by the drought, including water conservation, water efficiency, replenishing groundwater supplies, and helping small farmers. But Brian Dahle says he’d like to see more results…

Meanwhile, Dahle says he expects to be a part of the Governor’s proposal to spend another one-point-two billion dollars on wildfire prevention and forest management. He says there should be direct benefits for his district….

The governor’s proposal also includes another 100-million dollars for reforestation projects. There would also be new spending on recruiting, training, and hiring more health care workers to deal with the pandemic. That includes doctors, nurses, and social workers. Also, a new kind of worker the administration calls “community health workers”