Senator Dahle Reintroduces Fire Tax Credit Bill

Posted: Jan. 26, 2024 12:23 AM PST

Nevada County’s Republican State Senator has re-introduced a bill he says is designed to help people who have trouble affording wildfire protection measures for their homes. Brian Dahle says his Democratic co-author, Mike McGuire, dropped his support last year partly because of the deepening state budget deficit…

Dahle says for homes with a moderate state wildfire risk designation, the tax credit would be 25-hundred dollars. It would be five-thousand dollars for a high risk and 10-thousand dollars for a very high risk. There are also income limits. Dahle says that could also reduce insurance costs…

But Dahle says passage of such legislation is uncertain this year, in light of California’s fiscal woes.

