Senior Activist Cutting Back On Workload

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 5:35 PM PST

After 7 years as the head of Nevada County’s main senior services agency, Sandy Jacobson says she wants to slow things down. Her resignation as Executive Director of Gold Country Community Services takes effect April 30th…

click to listen to Sandy Jacobson

Jacobson says she originally didn’t have a complete skill set when she was offered the job, after initially being hired as a consultant for the organization. Responsibilities as Executive Director include seeking donations for such programs as Meals on Wheels and firewood deliveries. Jacobson says highlights of the job always feature people thanking her for help…

click to listen to Sandy Jacobson

Jacobson says she’s optimistic that it won’t be difficult to find a new Executive Director, that someone from the community will emerge.

