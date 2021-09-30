Senior Care Home Workers Also Have Vax Mandate

A vaccination mandate has now been issued for workers in adult and senior care facilities, as well as those employed in in-home direct care settings. Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says nearly 50-percent of pandemic outbreaks have been reported in those types of settings, also including general health care facilities…

State public health officials say cases and outbreaks in these facilities often include workers and unvaccinated individuals. Kellermann does point out that the vaccination rate for nursing home residents is between 90 and 100-percent. They were the first population targeted, when shots first became available, due to the high number of deaths…

Workers must comply with the order by November 30th. It mirrors the state’s recent requirement for health care workers.