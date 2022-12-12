< Back to All News

Senior Center Firewood Sale Today and Tomorrow

Posted: Dec. 12, 2022 5:43 AM PST

The Gold Country Senior Services program is best known for providing free firewood to senior residents struggling to make ends meet. But this year, partly because of snow-mageddon last winter generating an increase of downed trees, there is a surplus of soft wood that has been seasoned and cut. As result, the extra wood is up for sale.

 

The price is extremely reasonable at 150 dollars for a full cord and 85 dollars for a half cord and is a nice way to supplement cash donations from the recent day of giving event.
The wood is available for pick-up only and is available at the Old Idaho Maryland yard off Brunswick Road.

 

The sale is Monday and Tuesday morning 8:30Am to 11:30 AM and there is a limit of two cords per customer.
Gold Country Senior Services provided 200 cords of wood to 163 separate households this year.

