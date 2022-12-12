Senior Center Firewood Sale Today and Tomorrow

The Gold Country Senior Services program is best known for providing free firewood to senior residents struggling to make ends meet. But this year, partly because of snow-mageddon last winter generating an increase of downed trees, there is a surplus of soft wood that has been seasoned and cut. As result, the extra wood is up for sale.

The price is extremely reasonable at 150 dollars for a full cord and 85 dollars for a half cord and is a nice way to supplement cash donations from the recent day of giving event.

The wood is available for pick-up only and is available at the Old Idaho Maryland yard off Brunswick Road.

The sale is Monday and Tuesday morning 8:30Am to 11:30 AM and there is a limit of two cords per customer.

Gold Country Senior Services provided 200 cords of wood to 163 separate households this year.