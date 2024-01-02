< Back to All News

Senior Center Slated To Open In July?

Posted: Jan. 2, 2024 12:40 AM PST

2024 will also finally see the opening of a Senior Center for Nevada County. The last one closed at the Fairgrounds 15 years ago. Appearing on “KNCO: Insight” recently, Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director, Leslie Lovejoy, said they got all their permits approved, a week before Christmas…

click to listen to Leslie Lovejoy

A building that once housed the Summer Thyme’s Bakery and Deli, on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley, is being rennovated. It will include a kitchen that will also allow the Meals on Wheels program to be set up at a permanent location…

click to listen to Leslie Lovejoy

Lovejoy said she’s confident that the Center will open in July. The dining area had been used recently by the county for COVID testing and also for covering utility and mortgage costs. A public coffee shop will also be included. There’s also been federal funding help through the American Rescue Plan Act.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha