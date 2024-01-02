Senior Center Slated To Open In July?

2024 will also finally see the opening of a Senior Center for Nevada County. The last one closed at the Fairgrounds 15 years ago. Appearing on “KNCO: Insight” recently, Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director, Leslie Lovejoy, said they got all their permits approved, a week before Christmas…

A building that once housed the Summer Thyme’s Bakery and Deli, on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley, is being rennovated. It will include a kitchen that will also allow the Meals on Wheels program to be set up at a permanent location…

Lovejoy said she’s confident that the Center will open in July. The dining area had been used recently by the county for COVID testing and also for covering utility and mortgage costs. A public coffee shop will also be included. There’s also been federal funding help through the American Rescue Plan Act.