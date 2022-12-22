Senior Center Use Permit Approved

The return of a Senior Center for Nevada County has taken another step toward reality. The Grass Valley Planning Commission has approved a use permit for the facility, which will be located on Colfax Avenue. It’s the former site of Summer Thymes Bakery and Deli. And another cafe that will also be open to the public will once again be part of the property. Project applicant, Jonathan Walker, told the Commission that a commerical kitchen will be used primarily for the Meals On Wheels Program and will provide quite a boost…

click to listen to Jonathan Walker

It will also be located near Prosperity Lanes. But Grass Valley’s Principal Planner, Lance Lowe, said there shouldn’t be any conflict from the Senior Center as a neighbor…

click to listen to Lance Lowe

Last month, the Interim Executive Director for Gold Country Senior Services, Leslie Lovejoy, said the building has been gutted and is ready for rennovation and construction work, thanks to an American Rescue Plan Act grant through the county. But she says funding still needs to be raised for the contractors. However, she’s optimistic the kitchen will be ready by next June.