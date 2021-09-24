Senior Firewood Deliveries Already Beginning

Winter is still a ways off. But the first of three delivery events is taking place Saturday for the Gold Country Community Services senior firewood program. Administrative Coordinator Zoey Koenig says supplies are strong. But it’s a challenge for volunteers to keep up, and they can always use more help…

click to listen to Zoey Koenig

Koenig says they plan on serving around 170 homes in the Grass Valley area for recipients who have meant age and income enrollment requirements…

click to listen to Zoey Koenig

Although most low-income seniors have heaters, they run on electricity and bills keep climbing. More are becoming increasingly dependent on fireplaces or woodstoves. Koenig says volunteers are needed at their collection site on Brunswick Road for loading firewood into trucks or making deliveries. And more trucks are needed. There’s no need to register, you can just show up. Gloves and refreshments are provided. That’s from 9am to noon on Saturday, with the other two events scheduled for October second and November sixth.