Senior Firewood Deliveries Now Instead Of Fall

Posted: May. 16, 2024 2:16 PM PDT

A major and, hopefully, one-time change to this year’s firewood program. Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director, Leslie Lovejoy, says since 2018 Rise Gold Corporation has been generously donating their premises on Brunswick Road. And the lease was scheduled to expire in November. But she recently learned that the lease has already been cancelled and they must vacate the property by June 25th. She’s not sure the change had anything to with Rise Gold’s dispute with the county over the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal…

Leslie Lovejoy

But that doesn’t mean recipients won’t get their firewood, just much earlier, compared to the traditional fall timeframe. Lovejoy says they’re going to need a lot more volunteer help, in order to be able to remove and deliver over 300 cords of existing firewood before the deadline. Meanwhile, she says a new site has already been identified through the county…

Leslie Lovejoy

This is the 43rd year of the program, which, on average, supplies 225 senior households. If you’d like to help, call 615-4541.

