Senior Firewood Program Feels Growing Pains

The last distribution is already scheduled to be made Saturday for the coming winter from Gold Country Senior Services’ Free Firewood Program. And, on a recent KNCO: Insight, Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy said the program is going through increasingly major growing pains, since it was established back in 1979. Last year, 250 cords were given out to 179 households and 254 low-income seniors. And the waiting list is now at 110…

And Lovejoy says the program hasn’t had the capacity for softwood removal in over two years…

Lovejoy says storage space and security is another ongoing challenge and they’re looking into siting another equipment shed. She says her organization is also working with the county, so the county can have access to their wood yard.