Senior Meal Deliveries Skyrocketing

The future site for the Senior Center for Western Nevada County is still being used for COVID testing. But planning efforts continue toward a conversion in the future. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town” on Monday, the Executive Director of Gold Country Senior Services, Janeth Marroletti, says an industrial-sized kitchen will be their biggest need…

But Marroletti says they’ve been able to meet the volunteer delivery challenges. That includes switching the schedule from 5 days a week, to two days a week…

Marroletti says input and decision-making is also still needed on the design and decoration of the interior of the building, on Colfax Avenue, which formerly housed Summer Thyme Bakery and Deli. Escrow closed in November of 2020 but a grand opening has been disrupted by the pandemic. Meanwhile, fundraising efforts continue.