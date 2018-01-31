Senior Mental Health Funding May Be Lacking

California’s older adult population will increase by 64-percent by 2035, according to the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. But a study they’ve just released shows that the public mental health system, especially at the county level, lacks adequate services specifically tailored to seniors. Research Scientist, Kathryn Kietzman, says elder mental health needs are often lumped in with those of all adults, although older adults’ needs can be very different, based on their stage of life…

click to listen to Kathryn Kietzman

Kietzman says no money is specifically earmarked to develop a system of mental health care for seniors, while there IS money allocated for children. She says there needs to be

click to listen to Kathryn Kietzman

Kietzman says the state also has no systematic record of which local agencies used mental health care funds to provide services for older adults, or data to measure whether treatments worked. The study also recommends that all mental health personnel should have appropriate geriatric training.