Senior-Only Hours At Some Grocery Stores Here

Save Mart has joined Safeway in offering senior-only shopping hours. The manager of the Save Mart in the Fowler Center on Nevada City Highway, Chris Bullock, says the change begins today for his supermarket, with seniors getting first crack at items for their first three hours of operation, or from 6 to 9am Tuesdays and Thursdays, also including the pharmacy…

Bullock says Save Mart is also finally starting to keep up better with grocery items, but with some notable exceptions…

But Bullock says toilet paper is still the hardest item to keep stocked all way, along with other paper items, like paper towels. Non-perishable foods are also still a challenge, at times, including canned goods and pre-packaged, boxed meals. For senior-specific hours at Safeway, check your nearest store. Meanwhile, SPD Markets are recommending that seniors come in between 7 and 10am daily. Raley’s does not have senior hours at this time.