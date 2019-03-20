< Back to All News

Senior Project Features Positive Rap Concert

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 7:16 AM PDT

There’s a rap concert going on in Grass Valley tonight, but it’s probably nothing like what you are thinking. First of all, the show is proced by a Nevada Union High School student as his senior project, and the music is positive and not defamatory. The show is also at a church. Drew LaFerriere is organizing everything, from local groups to artists from Sacramento and the Bay Area…

Listen to Drew LaFerriere

Fellow N-U senior Andrew Fairchild will be performing. He’s known on stage and the local scene as Armor-G…

Listen to Andrew Fairchild

Armor-G will be performing with Miles Minnick and Brandon-P. The concert is tonight at 6:30 at Twin Cities Church on Rough and Ready Highway. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the church.

–gf

