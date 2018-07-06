< Back to All News

Senior Softball League Takes All-Star Break

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

Major League Baseball takes a break every year for an All-Star game, and so does the very competitive Over-50 Softball League in Penn Valley. Their All-Star festivities were yesterday at Western Gateway Park. You have to be 50 to get into the league, but many players are older than that. Larry Kaufman is 83…

Listen to Larry Kaufman

Lisa Duggins is President of the Gold Country Softball Association, and is also one of the few women in the league…

Listen to Lisa Duggins

All ages play on one team, but for All-Star Day, there are three games by age group-fifties, sixties, and seventy-plus. The oldest player in the league is 92, but Tony Martin was under the weather for the all-star game. League-mate Gary Wuestenberg says Martin can still pick it, at 92…

Listen to Gary Wuestenberg

This is no beer league, either. It’s very competitive, stats are kept, and there’s a draft each year designed to keep the teams balanced. Still, as 70 year-old All-Star Stewart McKenzie says, it’s also fun…

Listen to Stewart McKenzie

The league pulls out all the stops for the All-Star games, including music, announcers, and hot dogs and hamburgers-their way of taking a break for the Fourth of July weekend.

