Senior Support Health Fair Wednesday at Miners Inn

Nevada County is partnering with a number of organizations next week to bring the first Senior and Adults with Disabilities Support Health Fair to Grass Valley. Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says it is Wednesday October 4th at the Miners Inn. She says there will over three dozen organizations on hand.

There will be a number of opportunities to have wellness checks and services.

Renner strongly suggests calling 211 to make an appointment and schedule a time to get a vaccination at the health fair, but walk-ins will be accepted as long as supply lasts.

Free transportation is also available along with a free raffle and snacks.

Renner says it is not just for older residents, it is for anyone that lives with or has regular contact with a senior citizen.

In many cases younger individuals may not know what they don’t know and could benefit from seeing and learning about all of the resources that are available to support Nevada Counties aging population.

The event is Wednesday October 4th from 10 AM to 2PM at the Gold Miners Inn.